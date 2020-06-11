AP govt nod for 10,000 MW mega solar power project

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to set up a 10,000 megawatt (MW) mega solar power project to ensure uninterrupted 9-hour power supply to farmers during daytime, besides establishing an Integrated Renewable Energy Project (IREP). In a statement, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said as part of the IREP, 550 MW of wind power, 1200 MW of hydropower, and 1000MW of solar power would be generated.

Under the Green Energy Development Charge, the State government would be earning a revenue of Rs 32 crores, it said. Earlier during the TDP regime, the government had paid only Rs 2.5 lakh per acre for the project, but the current government has decided to award Rs 5 lakh per acre.

Besides, the state cabinet has cleared the detailed project report (DPR) of the Ramayapatnam port project, which would be completed in five phases with an estimated budget of Rs 3,736 crore in the first phase of works. The cabinet also gave the green signal for the establishment of Andhra Pradesh State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to monitor tax evasions by granting 55 posts.

The Outsourcing Corporation would be strengthened to avoid middlemen in recruitments, the statement said. In addition to these, the cabinet also gave approval for filling up vacant posts in nursing colleges across the state, reinstating 'Sannidhi Golla' in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and setting up of Tribal engineering college under the Jawaharlal Nehru technological university Kakinada (JNTUK) at an estimated budget of Rs 153 crore.

The government also approved for providing 385 acres of land to the greyhounds training campus in Visakhapatnam.