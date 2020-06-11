Left Menu
Coronavirus cases count in Maha nears one lakh, 152 deaths

"Thane division (which includes Mumbai) has reported 73,242 COVID-19 cases so far with 2,457 deaths, followed by 13,161 cases and 594 deaths in Pune division," the official said. "North Maharashtra represented by Nashik division has reported 3,742 cases and 258 deaths while Kolhapur division representing southern Maharashtra and the coastal region has reported 1,396 cases and 27 deaths," the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:57 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 3,607, highest in a day, on Thursday to reach 97,648, said a state health official. The death toll due to the pandemic in the worst-hit state reached 3,590 with reporting of 152 deaths during the day.

At this rate, Maharashtra is expected to reach the grim milestone of one lakh cases on Friday, the official said. Hospitals in the state also discharged 1,561 patients after recovery, taking the number of recovered patients to 46,078, the official said.

Both the increase in the number of cases and the number of deaths were highest single-day figures so far, the official said. However, only 35 of these deaths had taken place in the last two days while other 117 deaths took place between April 1 and June 8, the official said.

Out of 152 deaths, 97 were reported from Mumbai, nine from neighbouring Mira Bhayandar, eight each from Pune and Solapur, seven from Kalyan Dombivli, six from Aurangabad, five from Nashik, four from Navi Mumbai, two each from Latur and Vasai-Virar and one each from Ratnagiri, Hingoli, Jalna and Nanded, he said. Mumbai city's count of cases stands at 54,085 with 1,954 deaths.

54 government-run and 41 private testing laboratories in the state have so far conducted6,09,317 coronavirus tests of which 97,648 or 16 per cent came out positive. "Thane division (which includes Mumbai) has reported 73,242 COVID-19 cases so far with 2,457 deaths, followed by 13,161 cases and 594 deaths in Pune division," the official said.

"North Maharashtra represented by Nashik division has reported 3,742 cases and 258 deaths while Kolhapur division representing southern Maharashtra and the coastal region has reported 1,396 cases and 27 deaths," the official said. In central Maharashtra, Aurangabad division has reported 2,835 COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths, while Latur division has reported 544 cases and 20 deaths, he said.

In Vidarbha, Akola division has reported 1,530 COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths while Nagpur division has reported 1,138 cases and 14 deaths. As many as 80 people from other states received treatment in Maharashtra while 20 have died so far, he added.

There are 5,73,606 people in home quarantine while 28,066 people are in institutional quarantine, the official said. Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 97,648, new cases 3,607, deaths 3,590, discharged 46,078, active cases 47,968, people tested so far 6,09,317.

