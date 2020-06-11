Left Menu
Released from prisons during lockdown, 47 convicts rearrested for criminal activities: Delhi Police

One of the accused in the case, Rahul (24), a resident of Madangir, was recently released on parole for 45 days, they said. Earlier, around 3,500 inmates were released from Delhi prisons, including Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini jails during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:22 IST
Over 45 convicts who were recently released from prisons to decongest them in view of the coronavirus pandemic have been rearrested for different criminal activities, the Delhi Police said. The arrests were made from across the 11 police districts, it said.

As many as 47 convicts have been rearrested from different parts of the national capital for various criminal activities, the police said. The maximum number of arrests were made from Shahadra district at eight, followed by seven from Dwarka district, and six from Northeast district, the police said.

Five convicts each were rearrested from Outer and Rohini districts and four each from South and Outer-North districts. Three were nabbed from North district, two each from East and Southwest districts, and one from Southeast district, they said. The inmates were released on interim bail or emergency parole. They have been rearrested in fresh cases and are back in jail, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said.

Earlier this week, three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 30-year-old pilot of a private airline at gunpoint on IIT flyover in southwest Delhi, the police said. One of the accused in the case, Rahul (24), a resident of Madangir, was recently released on parole for 45 days, they said.

Earlier, around 3,500 inmates were released from Delhi prisons, including Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini jails during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The step taken to avoid overcrowding in jails and ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Inmates convicted or charged with offences with a jail term of up to seven years were released. Those facing heinous and multiple cases were not released, a senior jail official said..

