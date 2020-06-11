30 new coronavirus cases found in Goa, total crosses 400

Thirty new coronavirus cases were detected in Goa on Thursday which took the state's tally to 417, the health department said. 350 of them are active cases. The state has not reported any COVID-19-related death so far.

Cases were traced in places such as New Vaddem and Baina in Vasco town, Morlem in Sattari and Chimbel near Panaji, a health official said. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 417, new cases: 30, deaths: nil, discharged: 67, active cases 350, Samples tested to date: 37,858.