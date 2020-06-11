Rajasthan reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 238 fresh cases

Rajasthan reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 265 while 238 new cases of the infection surfaced in the state. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has increased to 11,838, according to an official.

Two fatalities were reported from Jaipur while Baran, Bharatpur and Dausa also reported one death each. The sixth person was from another state. Of the new cases, 62 people were infected with the virus in Jodhpur while 44 and 38 cases respectively were reported from Alwar and Jaipur.

Ajmer reported 14, Dholpur had 12, Jhunjhunu reported eight, Sawaimadhopur and Sikar reported six each, Nagaur, Udaipur and Churu reported five each, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Hanumangarh reported 4 cases each, Kota reported three, Bikaner, Jhalawar and Pali reported two cases each and Baran, Dausa, Ganganagar, Karauli and Tonk reported one case each. Three persons from other states also tested positive on the day.

A total of 8,775 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 8,411 have been discharged till date. There are now 2,798 active cases in the state..