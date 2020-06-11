DMA writes to Amit Shah over non-payment of salaries of resident doctors from Kasturba Hospital and others

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking for an appointment over the non-payment of salaries of resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital and other hospitals or dispensaries under North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Association said that it is "deeply concerned" on the issue of non-payment of the salaries of resident doctors in various hospitals, who have been working selflessly and tirelessly in this highly stressful times of COVID-19 pandemic for the last three months.

"On behalf of DMA, we have written a letter to the Union Home Minister and request for the appointment to discuss the issue. Previously also doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation were not getting the salary. We request him to look into the matter and intervene on an urgent basis so that our fellow colleagues get the salary of last three months at the earliest so that they can perform their duties relentlessly without any stress," the DMA said. Citing problems being faced by families of doctors, the medical association said: "Under such stressful situation, doctors have been put under avoidable additional mental stress and distractions due to the non-payment of their salaries."

Their families are not able to cope with such adverse situation without money because like any other common man, they are also required to feed and sustain our families, it added. (ANI)