Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMA writes to Amit Shah over non-payment of salaries of resident doctors from Kasturba Hospital and others

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking for an appointment over the non-payment of salaries of resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital and other hospitals or dispensaries under North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:48 IST
DMA writes to Amit Shah over non-payment of salaries of resident doctors from Kasturba Hospital and others
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking for an appointment over the non-payment of salaries of resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital and other hospitals or dispensaries under North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Association said that it is "deeply concerned" on the issue of non-payment of the salaries of resident doctors in various hospitals, who have been working selflessly and tirelessly in this highly stressful times of COVID-19 pandemic for the last three months.

"On behalf of DMA, we have written a letter to the Union Home Minister and request for the appointment to discuss the issue. Previously also doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation were not getting the salary. We request him to look into the matter and intervene on an urgent basis so that our fellow colleagues get the salary of last three months at the earliest so that they can perform their duties relentlessly without any stress," the DMA said. Citing problems being faced by families of doctors, the medical association said: "Under such stressful situation, doctors have been put under avoidable additional mental stress and distractions due to the non-payment of their salaries."

Their families are not able to cope with such adverse situation without money because like any other common man, they are also required to feed and sustain our families, it added. (ANI) Delhi Medical Association, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital, COVID-19 lockdown, Resident doctors salaries

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Centre, state form high-level teams to probe Assam gas well tragedy

The Centre and the Assam government on Thursday ordered two separate high-level inquiries into the circumstances leading to a blowout at Baghjan gas well of Oil India Ltd and the fire that killed two persons. The Union Ministry of Petroleum...

Tracker dog Leena helps Ghaziabad Police solve blind murder case; 3 held

Ghaziabad Police on Thursday claimed to have solved a murder case with the help of its two-and-a-half-year-old tracker dog. Leena, who was trained at Indo Tibet Border Police training institute in Panchkula, gave police the crucial clue whi...

U.S. Senate committee unveils $740 billion defense bill, targets China

The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday unveiled its version of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a 740 billion bill setting policy for the Defense Department on everything from troop salaries and equipmen...

High level EU-UK talks set for Monday as new deadline looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with top European Union officials on Monday to try to push forward trade discussions after post-Brexit negotiations ended last week with little sign of progress and a new deadline looming...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020