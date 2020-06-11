COVID-19: Maharashtra reports highest single-day rise with 3,607 new cases

Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed the highest single-day rise of COVID-19 cases as 3,607 people were tested positive for the disease, taking the state tally to 97,648. "The highest single-day rise with 3,607 new COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached 97,648," said Maharashtra Health Department.

According to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, 97 deaths and 1,540 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai. The total number of positive cases in the city now stands at 53,985. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 2,86,579 COVID-19 positive cases.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll stands at 8,102. (ANI)