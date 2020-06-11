54 personnel from Odisha involved in Amphan restoration work test COVID-19 positive

As many as 54 personnel, who recently returned from West Bengal after post-cyclone Amphan restoration works, have tested positive for coronavirus, health department officials said. These personnel belong to the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Service.

In Odisha, 136 new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday, taking the state's COVID-19 count to 3,386. Presently, there are 1,092 active cases and 2,282 patients have recovered from the disease. Over 1.88 samples have been tested in the state so far. (ANI)