Markets in Bhopal to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays
The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to close the markets in the state capital on Saturdays and Sundays in view of alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases. After lockdown was eased, the shops and markets outside containment zones were allowed to open. Number of coronavirus cases in Bhopal reached 2,012 on Thursday with 85 new patients found..PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:52 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to close the markets in the state capital on Saturdays and Sundays in view of alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Health Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters on Thursday night that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed the officials to focus on Bhopal as the pandemic situation in other parts was under control.
It was decided that markets in Bhopal will remain open only for five days, Mishra said. After lockdown was eased, the shops and markets outside containment zones were allowed to open.
Number of coronavirus cases in Bhopal reached 2,012 on Thursday with 85 new patients found..
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhopal
- Madhya Pradesh
- Narottam Mishra
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
ALSO READ
Bhopal district Admin acquires MANIT hostel for converting it into quarantine centre
Students of Bhopal institute protest against converting it into quarantine centre
Malls, restaurants, hotels in Bhopal to reopen from Monday
Bhopal, Mumbai receive rainfall today
With no money, Bhopal woman forced to mortgage mangalsutra amid COVID-19 lockdown