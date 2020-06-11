Bring back Punjabis stuck in Dubai, Sukhbir urges Jaishankar

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back around 20,000 Punjabis stuck in Dubai. In a statement here, the SAD chief said around 20,000 Punjabis were ousted from their jobs by private companies in Dubai and wanted to return.

But, they could not do so because their passports have been impounded by their employers, Badal said, urging the Union minister to direct the Indian Consulate in Dubai to take up the issue with the authorities there. He said most of them had even applied online for repatriation to India but could not return as they did not have passports. The SAD chief said while some of them can return by air, there are thousands who have already spent their savings and are not in a position to buy tickets.

He said such persons should be rescued and naval ships could be dispatched to bring them back home..