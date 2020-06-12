CPI-M leader P K Kunhanandan dead

Leader and Panur area committee member P K Kunhanandan, who was convicted in the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader TP Chadrasekharan's murder, died here on Thursday after prolonged illness. Seventy-three-year-oldKunhanandan was undergoing treatment for nearly a year at the Trivandrum Medical college hospital, where he passed away tonight, hospital sources said.

Kunhanandan was the 13 accused in the case relating to the brutal killing of Chandrasekharan, who had left the CPI(M) in 2009 to form the RMP, on May 4, 2012. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death and said Kunhanandan was a committed party worker.