Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Delhi
A fire broke out at a chemical godown in the Swaroop Nagar area of the national capital on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 00:57 IST
A fire broke out at a chemical godown in the Swaroop Nagar area of the national capital on Thursday.
Around 16 fire tenders rushed to the spot.
Yashpal Singh, station officer said, "Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. There has been no casualty in the incident." (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Swaroop Nagar
- Yashpal Singh