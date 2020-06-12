Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief urges continued international support for Mali amid growing terrorist threat

As in the wider Sahel, terrorist groups and criminal organizations are expanding their operations in Mali.

UN News | Updated: 12-06-2020 06:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 06:53 IST
UN chief urges continued international support for Mali amid growing terrorist threat
“I remain very concerned about the situation in central Mali, where terrorist activity continues to fuel violence among communities, taking a heavy toll on the local population”, the UN chief said. Image Credit: Twitter (@UN_MINUSMA ‏)

The UN Secretary-General has stressed the need for continued international commitment to Mali, as the country continues to navigate the path to political stability while confronting numerous obstacles, including terrorism, and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

António Guterres was addressing the Security Council which on Thursday held a briefing on the West African country, where a UN mission, known by the French acronym, MINUSMA – the most dangerous place to serve as a 'blue helmet' - has been supporting the government since 2013.

"Building a politically stable and more secure Mali requires our collective and sustained commitment and MINUSMA's continued support. We owe this to the people of Mali and the Sahel region, who deserve a better future", he told ministers and ambassadors attending the meeting.

Terrorism fuelling inter-communal violence

As in the wider Sahel, terrorist groups and criminal organizations are expanding their operations in Mali.

Recent attacks in Mopti, in the restive central region, have left at least 100 people dead.

"I remain very concerned about the situation in central Mali, where terrorist activity continues to fuel violence among communities, taking a heavy toll on the local population", the UN chief said.

Though encouraged by government efforts to address the crisis, Mr Guterres urged the Malian authorities to take greater action to combat impunity, which is essential to ending the violence.

"I would also like to highlight the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of crimes against peacekeepers. 128 peacekeepers have been killed as a result of malicious acts, and not a single perpetrator has been held accountable", he stated.

"I am appalled by allegations of summary killings and executions of at least 38 civilians by the Malian armed forces in two villages in Mopti region last weekend, in one case with the support of traditional hunters. I welcome the Government's announcement to investigate these serious violations and I call on the authorities to do everything possible to hold the perpetrators of these heinous crimes accountable."

Dialogue and deployments

The Secretary-General also reported on progress in implementing the Peace Agreement signed in 2015 by the authorities and two coalitions of armed groups.

The deal came in the wake of the conflict in 2012, which led to the occupation of northern Mali by radical Islamists, including the ancient desert city of Timbuktu.

In the past year alone, Mali has held an inclusive national dialogue, while more than 1,000 former combatants with the armed movements have been integrated into the national forces.

Reconstituted units are now in the north, marking the first formal presentation of the army there since 2012, thus paving the way for greater state administration and other developments.

"The new Parliament, currently in session, is expected to play a key role in enacting institutional reforms envisaged in the Agreement, including through the holding of a Constitutional referendum", the Secretary-General added.

"These mostly positive developments are promising. I encourage the signatory parties to strengthen mutual trust and to work together to keep up the momentum in the peace process, which remains the only pathway to a politically stable and more secure Mali."

UN support continues

Mr Guterres underscored the various ways MINUSMA - officially the UN Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali - has been supporting the country.

MINUSMA assisted with the holding of legislative elections in March, which saw more women elected to office, though he said there is still a long way to go.

Relatedly, Mr Guterres called for the release of opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé, who was abducted during the campaigning.

MINUSMA has also joined national efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatens to increase the number of people requiring humanitarian aid to five million in the coming months.

The pandemic has also added to the UN mission's already challenging operating environment. So far, 100 personnel have contracted the disease, and two peacekeepers have died.

Sahel crisis appeal

The escalating violence in the Sahel has created one of the fastest-growing displacement crises in the world, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, which will launch an appeal on Friday to address the growing needs.

Recent attacks have included the deadly assault in Mali, mentioned by the Secretary-General in his briefing, and another in western Niger in late May.

"Attacks by armed groups and ensuing counter-security operations have led to more people fleeing their homes for security and put even more pressure on stretched host communities, already facing immense hardship from dealing with those displaced, often relatives from previous violence," the agency said on Thursday.

UNHCR has provided shelter assistance to over 25,000 families and aims to conclude distribution of relief items to 16,500 families by the end of the month.

However, humanitarian activities are seriously hampered by escalating insecurity, the impact of COVID-19 and a lack of adequate resources.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand signs digital economy partnership agreement

New Zealand today signed the first trade agreement to focus on issues solely relating to the digital economy.Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker said the signing of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement with Chile and Singapor...

Rugby-Savea return to add spice to Hurricanes' showdown with Barrett

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea will make his comeback from knee reconstruction surgery on Sunday, adding additional excitement to the Wellington Hurricanes Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Auckland Blues. Savea injured his knee...

Govt changing rules around write-offs for tax debt to ease financial stress

The Government is moving to ease financial stress for around 149,000 taxpayers by changing the rules around write-offs for tax debt.Fewer people will have tax bills to pay this year, said Revenue Minister Stuart Nash.Inland Revenues end of ...

Invest in New Zealand Wood Processing prospectus launched

The Government is backing the forest and wood-processing industry to play a major role in New Zealands economic recovery, with the launch of the Invest in New Zealand Wood Processing prospectus to encourage wider local and offshore investme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020