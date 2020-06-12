Left Menu
CM Mamata Banerjee lauds Bengal's 'indomitable' spirit in times of crisis

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed Bengal's "indomitable spirit" in dealing with the double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclone Amphan, amid sustained opposition flak over alleged mishandling of the crises.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:59 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed Bengal's "indomitable spirit" in dealing with the double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclone Amphan, amid sustained opposition flak over alleged mishandling of the crises. "It speaks volumes about the culture and indomitable spirit of the people of Bengal, how we've been dealing with the aftermath of the twin crises of a natural disaster and a global pandemic. Bengal will definitely emerge stronger and united out of this," she said in a tweet.

Banerjee also thanked all those who have led from the front during these trying times. "On West Bengal government's behalf, I'd like to thank all the relief workers, police, medical fraternity and civil society organisation, who've been at the forefront tackling the crises. However, we still need to be careful. Please follow social distancing norms and take strict care of your nutrition," she said.

Her comments come against the backdrop of fierce criticism from opposition parties, especially the BJP, who have alleged inadequate and improper distribution of cyclone relief material among the affected and concealing COVID-19 deaths and cases. The Trinamool Congress supremo also urged people to avoid overcrowding in buses and asked private firms to allow grace timing for employees reporting for work.

"I'd urge you all to avoid overcrowding in buses, request the private sector to operate from home as much as possible and allow relaxation in reporting time. We've ensured no one's marked late in government offices. Visit public places only when urgent, always wear masks and stay safe!" the chief minister added. West Bengal on Thursday reported 440 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 9,768. Ten people succumbed to the disease on Thursday, raising the death toll in the state to 442.

