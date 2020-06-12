Panther electrocuted to death in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

A panther was allegedly electrocuted to death at Rampuria village in Kareda area of Bhilwara district, Rajasthan, last night.

"The incident took place when the panther was wandering in the area in search of water and climbed a tree, after which it was hit by a high-tension line going to granite mine located nearby," said Bhilwara forest officer Devendra Pratap Singh Jagawat.

A large number of people had gathered on the spot. A team of Bhilwara Forest Department officials later reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident from the locals and took the carcass in custody for post-mortem. "A panther death has been reported in Kareda area of Bhilwara district. Prima facie is that it died due to electrocution from the high tension line. We have sent our team to the spot and post-mortem of the panther's body will be done. After that, the proper reason will be revealed," Jagawat said. Panthers are found wandering in the area usually in search of food and water during the summer season. (ANI)