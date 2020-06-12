14 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total count 27

Fourteen more people, including 11 women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27, an official said. Of the fresh patients, 12 had recently returned from Maharashtra and two from neighboring West Bengal, and they were in various quarantine centers in East Sikkim district, the health department's director general-cum-secretary Dr. Pempa T Bhutia said.

"Nine were in Bahai School quarantine facility in Ranipool area, three in Epica garden and two in PNG School," he said. They have been shifted to the COVID-19 isolation ward of the STNM Hospital, he said.

The three quarantine centers have been declared as containment zones, Bhutia said, adding that contact-tracing was underway. Sikkim has 24 active COVID-19 cases, while three patients have recovered from the disease.