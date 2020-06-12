Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMD predicts heavy rains in Konkan, Goa, Telangana in next 24 hrs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and Telangana in the next 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:33 IST
IMD predicts heavy rains in Konkan, Goa, Telangana in next 24 hrs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and Telangana in the next 24 hours. Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, coastal Andhra and Yanam, north interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to get "isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall".

"Under the influence of low pressure, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, coastal Andhra and Yanam, north interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Assam and Meghalaya in next 24 hours," the IMD said. The weather agency further informed that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of south-west monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Odisha and West Bengal and some more parts of Chhattisgarh and south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 48 hours.

On Thursday, an 'orange alert' was issued for Konkan as Monsoon has entered Maharashtra and is likely to cover the whole state by June 15.Anupam Kashyapi, Head of the Weather Department, IMD Pune said, "The monsoon has reached Solapur on Thursday via Goa. An orange alert has been issued in the Konkan district. Whereas Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to get widespread rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 2-3 days."An orange alert is issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall."From tomorrow onwards heavy rainfall is expected in ghat areas of Pune. Monsoon is expected to be cover Maharashtra by 15 June," he added.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Estate Agency Affairs Board to reopen Sandton, Joburg offices

The Estate Agency Affairs Board EAAB will re-open its Sandton, Johannesburg offices before the end of June following their closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown.The regulator said it would adopt a phased-in approach from 23 June 2020 where e...

COVID-19: Centre’s decision to reopen activities was not taken in haste: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said the Central governments decision of phased reopening of lockdown was not taken in haste and it was done to ensure a proper balance between containing the spread of COVID 19 pandemic and making it certain tha...

INSIGHT-What rebound? North Dakota in economic crunch as virus batters oil, agriculture

When the novel coronavirus first appeared in the United States, North Dakota was in the envious position of having more money in its state coffers than it had budgeted.Now, it is making sweeping cuts to state agencies in a bid to stem the f...

Pashtuns in Pakistan continue to face torture by Pak Army

A video is doing the rounds on social media showing the brutal torture by Pakistan Army on civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has raised concerns over growing human rights violations in the region. A video has been tweeted by Amir Maseed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020