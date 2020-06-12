Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGOs appealed to report child abuse, abandonment cases during lockdown

The call comes after an article published by The Citizen newspaper on 10 June 2020, entitled ‘Baby dumping increases under lockdown hardships’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:02 IST
NGOs appealed to report child abuse, abandonment cases during lockdown
Responding to the article, the department said it has no record of the increase of cases in child abandonment during the lockdown period. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Social Development has appealed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to report all cases of child abuse, neglect, abandonment and exploitation.

The call comes after an article published by The Citizen newspaper on 10 June 2020, entitled 'Baby dumping increases under lockdown hardships'.

The article claims that the number of abandoned babies has risen by 80% during the lockdown. According to unofficial figures and child welfare experts, the trend is expected to continue as times get tougher.

The article also quoted the National Adoption Coalition of South Africa, which claims that there was a surge in child abandonment during the first week of the national lockdown.

Responding to the article, the department said it has no record of the increase of cases in child abandonment during the lockdown period.

"Contrary to these figures, the department has to date received nine cases of child abandonment that were reported by provinces between March and April this year. No reports of such cases were received from NGOs for the same period," the department said in a statement.

The department said it recognises that it is particularly important to safeguard children, who may be at an increased risk of abuse, neglect and exploitation, including abandonment, during this time of uncertainty, as some parents/caregivers are struggling to provide the needs of their children.

"The department takes this opportunity to appeal to all NGOs to report all suspected cases of child abuse, neglect, abandonment and exploitation to a designated child protection organisation, the provincial department of social development, local social worker or a police official," the department said.

Children's Act

Section 110 of the Children's Act (Act No. 38 of 2005) states that professionals and organisations that work closely with children, have a duty to report suspected cases of child abuse, neglect or abandonment to a designated child protection organisation, the provincial Department of Social Development, local social worker or a police official.

The purpose of reporting cases of child abandonment is to ensure the safety and protection of the child in question by recording them in Part A of the Child Protection Register and providing therapeutic services.

The Act further stipulates that the Department of Social Development must assess and further manage the situation in the best interests of the child.

In the case of an abandoned child, the Act stipulates that a social worker must gather all necessary information and affidavit/s from person/s who found or reported the child as abandoned and to report the case to the police for investigation.

The Act provides for the placement of abandoned children in temporary safe care, pending further investigation and final placement.

"Each one of us has a responsibility to protect children and a duty to report cases of children in need of care, including abandonment. Report cases of child abandonment to your local social worker or your local police.

"COVID-19 is causing great social and economic challenges for many families, as their circumstances are changing. The department remains committed to the delivery of all child care services, whilst ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children is paramount this time," the department said.

The department said that one of the alternative care options that it renders to children in need of protection and abandoned children is adoption, which gives them permanent or stable family life.

Under level 3 of the lockdown regulations, the department said, matters relating to child and spousal maintenance proceedings, child abuse, neglect and exploitation, including child abandonment, foster care applications and hearings; international child abduction cases and adoption and hearings are prioritised.

"If members of the public need advice on the choices available to pregnant mothers, they can contact their area social worker or the nearest Department of Social Development office.

"Adoption services are rendered by qualified social workers who are registered as by the South African Council for Social Service Professionals (SACSSP) to render adoption services as well as organisations that are accredited by the department," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Women's game in great spot, men need new champions - Cahill

Womens tennis is currently in a great place with a flurry of new champions while the mens circuit needs its younger generation to break through and win Grand Slams, Australian coach Darren Cahill has told Reuters.World number one Australian...

Indian GM Harikrishna to feature in Magnus Carlsen Tour

Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna will feature in the Magnus Carlsen Tour later this month after he was invited to be a part of the USD 150,000 Chessable Masters tournament. World champion Carlsen heads the elite 12-player field for...

All northeastern states to have e-office: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday the e-office project, to be implemented in all northeastern states, will fulfil the vision of minimum government, maximum governance and boost transparency and citizen-centric delivery mechanism....

Mumbai: 126 cancer patients recover from COVID-19 infection

As many as 126 cancer patients, who had tested COVID-19 positive, and were undergoing treatment at the city-based National Sport Complex of India NSCI, have recovered from the infection and discharged till Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020