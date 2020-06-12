Left Menu
1 killed, 5 injured after car hits truck in Bihar

PTI | Supaul | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:30 IST
1 killed, 5 injured after car hits truck in Bihar

One person was killed and five others, including a newly wed couple, were injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Bihars Supaul district on Friday, police said. The incident took place on National Highway 327E near Kosi Mahasetu toll plaza when the driver of the car, carrying six persons, lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction, station house officer of Kishanpur police station Jitendra Prasad said.

The bridegroom's family was returning to their home in Supaul after solemnising the marriage at Shivnagar village in the same district. The injured, including the newly wed couple, were initially admitted to a primary health centre at Saraygarh Bhaptiahi and later shifted to Supaul sadar hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Sanju Kumar (22) who died on the spot, the police said..

