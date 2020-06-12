Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa village gets COVID-19 testing centre after 6 recent cases

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:58 IST
Goa village gets COVID-19 testing centre after 6 recent cases

The Goa health department has set up a mass COVID-19 testing facility at Chimbel village, a suburban area near Panaji, after six positive cases were reported from there in the last two days, an official said. St Cruz MLA Tony Fernandes, under whose constituency the village falls, on Friday said that the government set up this facility after six members of a single family from Shiren locality there tested positive.

"The authorities are keeping a close watch on the area as that part of the village where these cases occurred is located near Indiranagar locality, which is one of the biggest slums in the state," he said. "The slum houses around 12,000 people and we want to ensure that the virus does not spread in this area," Fernandes said.

The mass testing facility operated was made functional in this area on Friday morning, he said. A senior health department official said that the mass testing facility was set up for speedy detection of COVID-19 cases.

"This is part of our efforts to break the chain of the virus transmission," the official said. According to Fernandes, the state authorities have taken samples of over a hundred people from Shiren area of the village.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing shuts markets after second day of new COVID-19 cases

Beijing shut six major wholesale food markets on Friday and delayed plans for some students to return to school after Chinas capital reported new coronavirus infections for a second day running.The new cases on Friday involved two men worki...

North Macedonia lifts state of emergency, paving way for election

North Macedonias president lifted a state of emergency on Friday that was introduced to contain the coronavirus, a move that paves the way for a parliamentary election. The landlocked Balkan country introduced a 30-day state of emergency in...

Lebanon taking steps to strengthen collapsing pound - speaker

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri said the government was working on steps on Friday to strengthen the countrys collapsing pound currency, with an aim of reducing its price against the dollar to 3,000-3,200 pounds.Speaking to reporter...

Animal baby boom at Palestinian zoo after people disappear

Peacocks, ostriches, and baboons joined in an animal baby boom at a Palestinian zoo during the coronavirus closure as they let nature take its course free from human distractions.Fifteen animals were born at the tiny Qalqilya Zoo in the Isr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020