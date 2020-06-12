Surface connectivity restored to remote Arunachal district after 10 days

Surface connectivity was restored to remote Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, which was cut off from the rest of the state after a key bridge was washed away in flash flood on June 1, officials said on Friday. The RCC (reinforced cement concrete) bridge near Yapik village over the Sikam Sibu stream was on Aalo-Mechuka road which is used by locals as well as by the defence personnel.

The route is now open for light motor vehicles (LMVs) after the Border Roads Organization (BRO) re-established connection between Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district, and Mechuka in Shi-Yomi, a district bordering China, on Thursday, officials said. "GOOD NEWS!! As per information received, the Aalo- Mechukha road is opening for LMV from today (Thursday 11th June). My heartfelt thanks to the Border Road Organization, Indian Army, District Administration and labourers for putting all-out efforts to restore the connectivity," state Assembly Speaker P D Sona who represents Mechuka, tweeted.

Sona had earlier urged the BRO restore the bridge on a war footing. In a letter to the chief engineer of Project Brahmank of the BRO, the speaker had said the Aalo-Mechuka road "is the key and strategic road for movement of people, transportation of essential commodities, life-saving drugs, construction materials, and movement of defence personnel in the entire Shi-Yomi district." Owing to the inclement weather, supply of essential items and evacuation of emergency patients through sorties would also not be possible, he had said in the letter.