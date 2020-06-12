Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi LG forms high-level panel to suggest measures to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in city

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:49 IST
Delhi LG forms high-level panel to suggest measures to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in city

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday constituted a high-level committee, which includes Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava, to suggest effective steps to deal with COVID-19 outbreak in the national capital, sources said. Baijal is the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The six-member panel also includes two members of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, they said. The move came two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and both the leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

With 34,867 COVID-19 cases so far, Delhi is in dire straits with the city recording 1,877 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike yet. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that it's a "war-like situation" and the city government will try every means available to get more doctors and medical staff to meet the ever-increasing requirement.

"The high-level panel will advise the DDMA on various aspects of COVID-19 management, including integration of measures being taken by various agencies for effective mitigation. It would also help in formulating a practical approach to effectively deal with the COVID-19 crisis," the source said. Kejriwal had recently claimed that Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 if people from other states start coming to the national capital for treatment.

Another panel constituted by the lieutenant governor has suggested using Pragati Maidan, Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and JLN Stadium as makeshift COVID-19 facility to deal with the surge in number of cases. The panel has also suggested using Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium and Dhyanchand National Stadium for the purpose.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Urdu poet Gulzar Dehlvi dies days after recovering from COVID-19

Veteran Urdu poet Anand Mohan Zutshi Gulzar Dehlvi passed away on Friday afternoon, five days after he recovered from COVID-19. He died at his Noida home, and was a month shy of turning 94. His corona test came negative on June 7 and we b...

UP CM announces Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana on Child Labour Prohibition Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana on the occasion of the International Child Labour Prohibition Day on Friday. Under the scheme, the government will give monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,0...

COVID-19: Mizoram govt defers part of employees' salaries for 3 months

The Mizoram government has decided to defer a portion of the salary of a large number of employees for three months from June to ease the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. While 15 per cen...

CDVO arrested by vigilance for carrying unaccounted cash

A Chief District Veterinary Officer CDVO in Odisha was arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing on Friday after being caught with unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 3.91 lakh. On receipt of reliable information regarding collection of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020