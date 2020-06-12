Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into missing police rifles, bullets case

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case related to 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges missing from the Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB) in Thiruvananthapuram.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:18 IST
Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into missing police rifles, bullets case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case related to 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges missing from the Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB) in Thiruvananthapuram. A division bench comprising Chief Justice M Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly dismissed the petition filed by one Ramachandra Kaimal, a native of Kerala's Changanassery.

The plea submitted that the current police probe into the matter will not be able to bring out the truth and added that a CBI investigation is necessary. The state government, on the other hand, opposed the demand for a CBI probe in the matter and said that the investigation by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police was progressing.

Earlier, another petition filed by an activist named George Vattakulam in the matter was also dismissed by the high court. A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the audit of modernisation of weapons in Kerala Police had found that 25 rifles and 12,061 live cartridges had gone missing from the SAPB.

The audit also observed that the Stock Register and related records of arms and ammunition in the SAPB were not properly maintained. "The joint verification conducted by Audit in the Bell-of-Arms of SAPB along with the Assistant Commandant revealed a shortage of 25 Nos. of 5.56 mm INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges," CAG had said in its report. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Urdu poet Gulzar Dehlvi dies days after recovering from COVID-19

Veteran Urdu poet Anand Mohan Zutshi Gulzar Dehlvi passed away on Friday afternoon, five days after he recovered from COVID-19. He died at his Noida home, and was a month shy of turning 94. His corona test came negative on June 7 and we bro...

COVID-19: Mizoram govt defers part of employees' salaries for 3 months

The Mizoram government has decided to defer a portion of the salary of a large number of employees for three months from June to ease the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. While 15 per cen...

UP CM announces Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana on Child Labour Prohibition Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana on the occasion of the International Child Labour Prohibition Day on Friday. Under the scheme, the government will give monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,0...

CDVO arrested by vigilance for carrying unaccounted cash

A Chief District Veterinary Officer CDVO in Odisha was arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing on Friday after being caught with unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 3.91 lakh. On receipt of reliable information regarding collection of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020