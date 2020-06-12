Left Menu
COVID-19: Chandigarh suspends interstate bus services till June 30

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:21 IST
The Chandigarh administration on Friday suspended interstate bus services till June 30, saying most of the new coronavirus cases detected in the Union Territory have come from outside, an official release said here. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, it said. It was noted in the meeting that most of the new coronavirus cases are those who have come from outside Chandigarh or their immediate contacts, the release said. The administrator expressed concern about such cases and desired that certain restrictions should be imposed and special care must be taken to prevent the spread of infection from travellers coming from outside, it added.

After detailed discussions with senior officials and medical experts, it was decided that the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking will not operate its interstate buses. “Consent given to other states for operating interstate buses to bring passengers to Chandigarh will be withdrawn,” the release said.

However, the tri-city (Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula) buses being operated by Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana will continue to ply, it said. All passengers coming by trains will be screened on arrival and will be advised for self-quarantine for 14 days, it said.

They will have to download 'Aarogya Setu' app and undertake self-monitoring, the release said, adding that the UT administration will carry out random checking as much as possible. The same arrangements will be applicable for passengers coming by domestic flights and by road.

People coming to Chandigarh by road must carry a self-generated document, which can be downloaded from the administration's website, as it will help the authorities keep a track of their travel and residence, the release said. It will simply be a travel information document for official record and not a permit or a pass, the release clarified. The government and private employees coming to attend office will be allowed on production of identity cards, it added.

