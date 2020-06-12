COVID-19: Area in North Goa to be declared containment zone

The Goa government is planning to delare Ghodemal ward in Sattari taluka of North Goa district a containment zone after a number of COVID-19 cases were reported from there. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the government has directed the North Goa district collector to declare Ghodemal in Morlem village a containment zone.

The government had last week declared Mangor Hill area in Vasco town in South Goa a containment zone after almost 200 people were found infected there. "After a thorough discussion with the Secretary Health, we instructed the (North Goa) collector to declare Ghodemal as a containment zone and Kasarwada and Deulwada as buffer zones as cases in the locality have gone beyond 14," Rane said in a statement.

"We have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that the daily supplies are not disrupted and all the health protocols are followed so that cases in these areas are under control," he said..