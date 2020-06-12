Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US can work together to make China observe rule of law, not fight it: Former US diplomat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:37 IST
India, US can work together to make China observe rule of law, not fight it: Former US diplomat

India and the US must work together to make the "authoritarian" China follow the rule of law, and it is a battle of ideas against the fearful Chinese leadership that has been suppressing voices of its own people, former US diplomat Nicholas Burns said on Friday in a video chat with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. On his part, the Congress leader said the DNA of openness and tolerance that India and the US were known for has "disappeared", and those creating divisions are now claiming to be nationalists.

Gandhi also said the bilateral ties between India and the US, which "used to be very broad", are now "episodic" and focused mainly on defence. Burns, currently a professor at the Harvard University's John F Kennedy School of Government, said that both the countries need to fight the challenges posed by authoritarian countries like China and Russia, saying "we don't want war, but we want to preserve our way of life and we want to preserve our positions in the world".

"I think that India and the US can be working together. Not as you say not to fight China, but to make it observe the rule of law as we try to live together in this world," he told Gandhi. Burns said what China lacks is the sophistication and openness of a democratic country like India or the United States.

"China has a fearful leadership. Fearful men trying to preserve their own power, increasing the grip that they have on their own citizens," he said, citing examples of what is happening in Xinxiang and Hong Kong and to the the Uyghurs. While expressing hope that India and the US will have a future, he said, "I worry the Chinese system is not going to be flexible enough to accommodate the desires of the Chinese people for human freedom and liberty." He, however, said in America "you see race come back now", referring to protests over the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody.

"We have millions of Americans trying to protest peacefully, as is our right, as is your right in India, and yet the President treats them all like terrorists," he said. Burns said the US and Indian governments should combine forces to promote human freedom, democracy and rule of people in the world.

"I think that is a powerful idea that Indians and Americans can bring together to the rest of the world. Again, you know, we are not looking for a conflict with China, but we are waging, in a way, a battle of ideas with China," Burns said. In his remarks, Gandhi attacked the current dispensation saying an "atmosphere of fear" is prevailing in India with a "unilateral, episodic" leadership at the helm, which is proving to be "destructive".

The former Congress president said the Indo-US partnership works because being tolerant was in their DNA, but that level of tolerance, which was seen before, is not being seen now in both the countries. "Our DNA is supposed to be tolerant. We're supposed to accept new ideas. We're supposed to be open, but the surprising thing is that DNA, that open DNA, is sort of disappeared. I mean, I say this with sadness that I don't see that level of tolerance that I used to see. I don't see it in the United States and I don't see it in India," Gandhi observed.

Gandhi has also been critical of the Narendra Modi government and has often accused the prime minister of being "dictatorial" and one who does not listen to the views of the opposition. The Indo-US relationship, which used to be a partnership earlier, now seems to have become "very transactional" and "episodic", the Congress leader said.

"A relationship that used to be very broad -- education, defence, healthcare, multiple fronts -- has sort of focused down mainly on defence," Gandhi said. Burns, the former US under-secretary of State and the chief negotiator of the India-US nuclear deal under the Bush administration, said not just the governments of the US and India, but their societies were very closely intertwined and that is a great strength.

"If you think that one of the challenges we face is the coming power of authoritarian countries. I mentioned two before, China and Russia. We never want to fight, we don't want war but we want to preserve our way of life and we want to preserve our positions in the world," he said. The former US diplomat also called for keeping the doors open for each other, lower restrictions on the movement of peoples between the two countries.

He said a lot of university students and high-tech Indian business people come to the United States on H-1B visas. "They've been severely limited in recent years. We simply don't have enough engineers in the United States to run our economy and India can supply many of those engineers. I keep the barriers low," he added. At a time when the world is fighting the COVID pandemic, Burns wished countries leave their differences behind and worked together for a vaccine or how to distribute that vaccine in an equitable and humane fashion. "But, that hasn't happened." "I hope when the next crisis comes, will do better to work together in a more effective way," he said.

During the conversation, Gandhi also hit out at the divisions prevailing in both the countries, saying they weaken nations. "When you divide African Americans, Mexicans and other people in the United States, so you divide Hindus and Muslims and Sikhs in India, you're weakening the structure of the country. But then the same people who weaken the structure of the country say they are the nationalists," he said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

400 beds kept for virus patients at Ghaziabad's medical college

The district authorities have reserved 400 beds for coronavirus patients at Ghaziabads Santosh Medical College, officials said on Friday. A COVID labour room has also been established for pregnant woman suspected of suffering from the infec...

Biswajit Dasgupta takes charge as Eastern Naval Command's Chief

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on Friday. Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, outgoing Chief of Staff, has proceeded on transfer as Controller Personnel Services at Integrated HQs...

French nuclear submarine on fire at Toulon harbour- prefecture

Fire broke out onboard a nuclear submarine docked at the Mediterranean port of Toulon on Friday and was still raging but under control by afternoon, local officials said.Nobody was hurt and no nuclear materials or weapons were on board the ...

Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 34,223

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 56 on Friday against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, taking the total toll to 34,223. The official tally of new cases rose by just 163 against 379 on Thursday, but t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020