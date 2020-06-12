Sedition case: Police Inspector in Karnataka suspended for not filing charge sheet against 3 Kashmiri students

A police inspector in Karnataka has been suspended for failing to file charge sheet even after 90 days of registering an FIR in a sedition case involving three Kashmiri students who allegedly raised pro- Pakistan slogans. According to police, the three students of an engineering college at Hubballi had raised pro-Pakistan slogans in a video and posted ot in the social media.

As it triggered an outrage, they were arrested on February 15 on sedition charges, they said. However, the Hubballi Rural police station inspector Jackson D'Souza allegedly did not file the charge sheet within the stipulated 90 days following which the Inspector General of Police (north region) suspended him, a top police officer said on the condition of anonymity.