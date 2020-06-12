Foundation stones for two drinking water projects laid in Jaipur

Foundation stones for two drinking water supply projects were laid in Jaipur on Friday. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot attended the ceremonies through video conferencing.

Gehlot said despite the corona pandemic, the state government is trying to push development activities in the state. The foundations stones for Bisalpur-Prithviraj Nagar project, Phase-1, Stage 1 and Bisalpur-Jaipur project, Phase – 1, Stage 2 were laid. Both the projects are scheduled to be completed by October 2022. The projects are for supplying drinking water from Bisalpur dam, Tonk to Jaipur's Prithviraj Nagar and in outer colonies of Jaipur.