Foundation stones for two drinking water projects laid in Jaipur
The projects are for supplying drinking water from Bisalpur dam, Tonk to Jaipur's Prithviraj Nagar and in outer colonies of Jaipur. Foundation stones for two drinking water supply projects were laid in Jaipur on Friday.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-06-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 23:00 IST
Foundation stones for two drinking water supply projects were laid in Jaipur on Friday. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot attended the ceremonies through video conferencing.
Gehlot said despite the corona pandemic, the state government is trying to push development activities in the state. The foundations stones for Bisalpur-Prithviraj Nagar project, Phase-1, Stage 1 and Bisalpur-Jaipur project, Phase – 1, Stage 2 were laid. Both the projects are scheduled to be completed by October 2022. The projects are for supplying drinking water from Bisalpur dam, Tonk to Jaipur's Prithviraj Nagar and in outer colonies of Jaipur.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur
- Ashok Gehlot
- Bisalpur dam
- Tonk
- Prithviraj Nagar
ALSO READ
147 Indians flown to Jaipur from Kazakhstan
Jaipur Watch Company Launches a New Bespoke Watch Using the Last Coin Minted by the British
Railways in mess, Goyal should be minister without portfolio: Ashok Gehlot
1,343 natives of Rajasthan arrived at Jaipur airport from abroad in 11 flights till Friday
In Jaipur's walled city, curfew confined to areas near patients' homes