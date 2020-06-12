Telangana reports 164 new coronavirus cases
ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-06-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 23:18 IST
Telangana on Friday reported 164 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 4,484.
According to the Telangana Government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 2,278 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals and 174 people died due to coronavirus.
Presently, 2,032 coronavirus patients isolated and being treated in different hospitals in the state. (ANI)
