Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 40,000 students benefiting from online classes in Baramulla amid COVID-19 crisis

Schools in Baramulla with the assistance of the District Administration are conducting online classes for its students, who are now forced to remain at home with schools closed due to COVIE-19 pandemic.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-06-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 01:59 IST
Over 40,000 students benefiting from online classes in Baramulla amid COVID-19 crisis
Students taking online classes in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Schools in Baramulla with the assistance of the District Administration are conducting online classes for its students, who are now forced to remain at home with schools closed due to COVIE-19 pandemic. Speaking to ANI, Chief Education Officer, Gh. Mohammad Lone, Baramulla said,"Over 40,000 students are benefitting from these online classes, amid lockdown."

"When the COVID-19 crisis began in March, I constituted a team and prepared assignments for the students. 4G doesn't work here so with 2G we were facing problems to reach every corner. So, we decided to start from Baramulla and we tried to conduct virtual classes for every area," he added. A teacher told ANI that online classes are in a way good to cover syllabus but only those students are being benefitted who have phones with them.

"Online classes are beneficial for us at this time. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, our future is also being affected. We are thankful to the teachers for taking this initiative and help us study," said students. Students here appealed the government to provide them with 4G so that they are able to attend online classes properly. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

Health News Roundup: California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones; U.S. CDC reports 1,994,283 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

New York City oversight bill to force police to detail surveillance tools

New York politicians are expected to vote next week to force the citys police force to divulge the surveillance technology it uses, one of many reforms of law enforcement being considered across the United States.City council members will v...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher but indexes mark worst week since March selloff

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday as bargain hunters stepped back into the market following sharp losses a day earlier, but all three major indexes suffered their biggest weekly percentage declines since March. The days trading was marked ...

COVID-19 cases count in Bangladesh rises by 3,471 to 81,523

Dhaka Bangladesh, June 13 SputnikANI The number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has increased by 3,471 to 81,523 in the past 24 hours, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research confirmed on Friday amid relaxed coronaviru...

California examines Amazon's business practices - WSJ

California investigators are examining Amazon.com Incs business practices as part of an inquiry into the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.The states review focuses at least in part ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020