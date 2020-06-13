2 drug peddlers held, heroin worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Jammu

Two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested here with 400 grams of heroin worth Rs 20 lakhs, police said on Saturday. Hardeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Jalandhar and Darbara Ram of Kapurthala in Punjab were nabbed from a truck parked suspiciously on the roadside at Kunjwani bypass here, a police official said. He said the search of the truck led to the recovery of the narcotic substance. The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is on, the official said.