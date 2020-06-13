Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM on COVID-19 situation in capital
Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present," Shah's office tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 15:42 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital
The meeting comes in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus in Delhi which reached 36,000 and the pandemic so far claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital
"Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah and Health Minister, @drharshvardhan to hold meeting with @LtGovDelhi, CM Delhi & members of SDMA to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 tomorrow, 14th June at 11 am. Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present," Shah's office tweeted.
