7 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 163

Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's tally to 163 on Saturday, officials said. All the new patients had recently returned to the state from other parts of the country and were placed under institutional quarantine, they said.

"Seven new cases of COVID-19 positive have been reported out of the 216 samples tested. Six are from Mon Quarantine Centres and one from Kohima Quarantine Centre," Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom tweeted. Of the 163 cases, 114 are active while 49 people have been cured of the disease, he said, adding that the current recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 30.06 percent.

Dimapur district has reported the highest number of cases, at 121, followed by Kohima (29), Mon (6), Tuensang (5), and Peren (2).