Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:35 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 38 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 5676 3185 82 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 87 4 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 3718 1584 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 6183 3686 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 345 295 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 1429 544 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 36824 13398 1214 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 463 69 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 22562 15501 1416 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 6463 2475 70 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 494 299 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 4730 2086 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1657 685 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 6824 3548 81 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 2406 1045 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 437 68 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 10443 7201 440 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 101141 47796 3717 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 406 85 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 44 22 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 107 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 163 49 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3723 2594 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 176 82 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2986 2282 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 12186 8784 275 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 58 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 42687 23409 397 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 4484 2278 174 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1001 278 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1759 1023 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 13118 7875 385 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 10244 4206 451 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 305062 156475 8943 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 6680 3967 200 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 308993 and the death toll at 8884. The ministry said that 154330 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

One Piece Chapter 982 updates: Raw scans reveal what you can see on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

7-feet-long crocodile rescued from Vadodara village, handed over to forest dept

A 7-feet-long crocodile, which had ventured out into fields at Muvada village of Baghola Tehsil in Vadodara two days ago, has been rescued and handed over to the State Forest Department, an official said on Saturday. One of the officials wh...

Former Pak PM Yousuf Raza Gillani tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani has tested positive for coronavirus, which has infected over one lakh people in the country so far. According to Dawn, former Prime Ministers son Kasim Gilani, in a tweet, said that his fat...

5-yr-old raped by neighbour in UP's Bahraich

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in the village under the Khairaghat Police Station limits on Friday night, they said.The girl was sleeping along w...

China to offer tests, ventilators to Africa

African leaders say China will ensure the supply of 30 million testing kits and 10,000 ventilators each month for the African continent as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates there. A statement by the South African presidents office says t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020