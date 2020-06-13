PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 38 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 5676 3185 82 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 87 4 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 3718 1584 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 6183 3686 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 345 295 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 1429 544 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 36824 13398 1214 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 463 69 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 22562 15501 1416 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 6463 2475 70 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 494 299 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 4730 2086 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1657 685 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 6824 3548 81 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 2406 1045 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 437 68 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 10443 7201 440 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 101141 47796 3717 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 406 85 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 44 22 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 107 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 163 49 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3723 2594 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 176 82 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2986 2282 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 12186 8784 275 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 58 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 42687 23409 397 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 4484 2278 174 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1001 278 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1759 1023 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 13118 7875 385 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 10244 4206 451 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 305062 156475 8943 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 6680 3967 200 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 308993 and the death toll at 8884. The ministry said that 154330 people have so far recovered from the infection.