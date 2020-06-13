4 elephants found wandering near hamlet in Andhra

Four elephants on Saturday were found wandering in the forest area near Ondru Jola tribal hamlet in Seethampeta mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. Srikakulam District Forest Officer Gundala Sandeep Krupakar told ANI over the phone that there is nothing to worry about the elephants as it is their natural habitat.

"These elephants usually wander in the surrounding area in a specific order. They keep on moving from one village to another, without disturbing the local villagers. They are in this area for over a decade," Krupakar said. The department has appointed 15 trackers to monitor the movement of the elephants in the region. They drive them away from human habitats and also keep on informing the people about the movement of the tuskers in advance, Krupakar added.

"There has not been any problem with these elephants till date," the District Forest Officer further said. (ANI)