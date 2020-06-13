3 drug peddlers held, heroin worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Jammu

Three suspected drug peddlers have been arrested here with 400 grams of heroin worth Rs 20 lakh and 175 kg of poppy straw, police said on Saturday. Hardeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Jalandhar and Darbara Ram of Kapurthala in Punjab were nabbed from a truck parked suspiciously on the roadside at Kunjwani bypass here, a police official said.

He said the search of the truck led to the recovery of the narcotic substance. Lab Singh of Gurdaspur in Punjab was arrested after 175 kg of poppy straw was recovered from his truck in Bagh-e-Bahu area of the city, the official said, adding that he was on the way to Punjab from Kashmir when he was intercepted by police.

All the three accused were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on, the official said..