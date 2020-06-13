Goa COVID-19 case tally reaches 523 with 60 new patients

Goa on Saturday reported 60 new COVID-19 cases, including two employees of ESI hospital in Margao, taking the total case count to 523, a state Health official said. At least five cases are found linked to the hospital, including the two employees and their relatives, he said.

The new cases were reported from New Vaddem, Baina and Sada near Vasco town in South Goa and Morlem and Chimbel in North Goa. State Health Secretary Neela Mohanan said a person working in the kitchen of the (ESI) hospital has been found coronvirus positive.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane has instructed his department to conduct random testing in the areas around ESI hospital in Margao. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 523, new cases: 60, deaths: nil, discharged: 70, active cases 453, samples tested till date: 40,723.