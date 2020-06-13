22 CRPF personnel test coronavirus positive in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) At least 22 CRPF personnel from several battalions have tested positive for coronavirus in south Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The officials said the health authorities had collected samples from CRPF personnel from various battalions at Uranhall in south Kashmir, out of which test results for 22 samples have come out as positive.

They said these tests were undertaken at SKIMS laboratory here and were among the total 66 positive cases detected via tests conducted at the laboratory on Saturday. None of these troopers has any recent travel history, the officials added. The contact tracing of the COVID-19 positive CRPF personnel has been started so that those who came in contact with them can be quarantined, they said. This is the second time in the last four days that a large number of paramilitary CRPF personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus. On June 10, 28 CRPF personnel had tested positive. A 40-year-old CRPF personnel, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on June 8.