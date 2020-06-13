Left Menu
60 new COVID-19 cases in Goa, state tally reaches 523

A total of 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday, taking the tally for coronavirus cases in the state to 523, according to the state Health Department.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 22:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday, taking the tally for coronavirus cases in the state to 523, according to the state Health Department. Of 2,808 test samples sent yesterday, 60 tested positive for the virus, 1,852 were negative while 956 reports are still awaited in the state.

At present, there are 13 virus-infected patients in the isolation ward, said the daily bulletin. The total number of active cases stands at 453 and 70 have been recovered from COVID-19 so far.

India also witnessed 3,08,993 number of coronavirus cases as of June 13. (ANI)

