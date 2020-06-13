Couple arrested for beating minor daughter in J&K's Udhampur

A couple was arrested on Saturday for “mercilessly beating” their five-year-old daughter in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The police acted against Chotu, who is the stepfather of the girl, and his wife Nimu after a video went viral purportedly showing the minor accusing her parents of regularly thrashing her at their Ramnagar home, a police official said.

He said a special team was immediately constituted after police came to know about the viral video and the girl was rescued. Her parents were detained for questioning and later booked under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is going on.