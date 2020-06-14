Residents of a Yamuna islet tune in to BJP's virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally

Residents of Chak Chilla, an islet in the Yamuna river in the national capital, attended the BJP's virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally addressed by Union minister Smriti Irani. In her speech, the minister mentioned the village not having electricity and thanked BJP workers for taking the rally to them.

BJP's good governance department member Virendra Sachdeva along with local party men Rajiv Kohli, Vijender Dhama and Sonu Pandit arranged a Smart TV and an inverter for the people to attend the virtual rally. The village that can be approached only through the boat is inhabited by around 60 people who earn a livelihood through odd jobs.

The virtual rally of the Delhi BJP was broadcast at nearly 3,000 places across the city, including Chak Chilla. "We used batteries since the village has no electricity connection. The virtual rally was attended with the use of a Smart TV and android phone," Sachdeva said.

During the lockdown, the good governance department supplied cooked food to the villagers for nearly two months as no other organisation or government reached them. Delhi BJP general secretary Siddharthan was among those who attended the virtual rally from Chak Chilla.