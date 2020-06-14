UP: 64 people who got jobs fraudulently in health dept nearly 2 decades ago dismissed

Chief Medical Officer of Mirzapur O P Tiwari has dismissed 64 people who had managed to get jobs in the health department through fraudulent means nearly two decades ago. On the directives of the government, 64 people who had got jobs through fraudulent means in the health department have been dismissed and letters in this connection have been sent to the CMOs of districts where they are presently posted, Tiwari said on Saturday.

Enquiry in connection with these people who had got government jobs through fraudulent means and fake documents was going on since the past 18 years and on June 10 this year, the government ordered their dismissal after a report was submitted by the Economic Offence Wing, Varanasi, the CMO said. Between 1996 and 1998, a total of 64 people were appointed on grade 4 posts and had been drawing the salaries since then. Some of them also got promotion and were now working as clerks, Tiwari said.

The matter had come to light when in 2002 an audit team which was sent by the government asked for their service books which were not provided to them. It was on suspicion that team had written to the government for enquiry which eventually found the wrongful means adopted by these people, the CMO added.