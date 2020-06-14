Jharkhand reports 54 more cases of COVID-19
Jharkhand reported 54 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total confirmed cases in the state to 1711.
The total number of cases in the state is now at 1711, including 887 active cases, 816 recovered/discharged and eight deaths, according to the state's Health Department. (ANI)
