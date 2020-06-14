Delhi social welfare dept asks officials to avoid face-to-face meetings

The Delhi government's social welfare department has asked its officials to avoid face-to-face meetings to the extent possible to avoid becoming carriers of coronavirus. It has also prohibited visits by friends and relatives of officials.

The officers have been directed to attend meetings via video and audio calls. If face-to-face meeting becomes essential, the official concerned will have to ensure that it gets over in 15 minutes, the department said while issuing new guidelines to be followed in office. Seating arrangement in meetings should follow social distancing norms. "Visit by friends and relatives will not be allowed unless it is an emergency, subject to permission of the controlling officer," it said.

Face-to-face interaction among officials should be kept to a bare minimum. Eating together at the desk of one person should be strictly avoided, the guidelines read. PTI GVS DPB.