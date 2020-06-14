Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Baramulla district

Pakistan on Sunday again shelled mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Baramulla district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.

Notably, this is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistani rangers in Rampur sector in the last three days.

Earlier in the morning, one Indian Army jawan lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials informed ANI. (ANI)