Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Baramulla district
Pakistan on Sunday again shelled mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Baramulla district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-06-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 13:16 IST
Pakistan on Sunday again shelled mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Baramulla district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.
Notably, this is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistani rangers in Rampur sector in the last three days.
Earlier in the morning, one Indian Army jawan lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials informed ANI. (ANI)
