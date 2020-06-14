Four girls drown while bathing in pond in Gujarat
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-06-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 14:31 IST
Four tribal girls drowned while taking bath in a pond at a village in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said on Sunday. The victims, aged 9 to 12 years and related to each other, went to the pond in Gungardi village on Saturday evening, an official from Garbada police station said.
"While taking bath, one of the girls started drowning following which the other three tried to save her. However, later all of them started drowning and died while trying to save each other," police sub-inspector Yogesh Rathwa said. Local divers later fished out the bodies which were sent to a local community health centre for postmortem, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.
