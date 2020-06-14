Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died at the age of 34 in his Mumbai residence. Police suspects that the actor committed suicide.Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 14:51 IST
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The actor was 34-years old.
Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Z6l5BzrmE5— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020
The news about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide comes just a few days after his former manager Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad.
Sushant Singh Rajput's last release was 'Chhichhore', which hit the screens in 2019 and was a blockbuster. The actor has also starred in several other blockbusters including 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kai Po Che' and 'Kedarnath' among others.
Further details about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide are awaited.
This is a developing story.