Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The actor was 34-years old.

The news about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide comes just a few days after his former manager Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last release was 'Chhichhore', which hit the screens in 2019 and was a blockbuster. The actor has also starred in several other blockbusters including 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kai Po Che' and 'Kedarnath' among others.

Further details about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide are awaited.

This is a developing story.