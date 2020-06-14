Social distancing norms flouted during BJP event in MP's Sagar

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were allegedly flouted during a party joining programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Sagar district on Saturday.

State Minister Govind Singh Rajput was also present at the event.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 10,641 COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 2,817 are active, 7,377 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 447 have died. (ANI)