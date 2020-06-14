Social distancing norms flouted during BJP event in MP's Sagar
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were allegedly flouted during a party joining programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Sagar district on Saturday.ANI | Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-06-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 14:52 IST
State Minister Govind Singh Rajput was also present at the event.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 10,641 COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 2,817 are active, 7,377 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 447 have died. (ANI)
