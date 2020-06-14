GMR Group to host webinar to build confidence amongst flyers

GMR Group will host a webinar on Tuesday with a purpose of building confidence amongst flyers amid coronavirus pandemic. The webinar titled 'Reposing the Faith in Flying' will be addressed by Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh and DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

The session scheduled to take place between 4 PM to 5:30 PM will be moderated by D Sudhakar Reddy, President of Airline Passengers Association of India. Air travel was suspended in March due to coronavirus outbreak followed by lockdown announcement. Domestic air travel resumed from May 25 after a gap of nearly two months with certain conditions. (ANI)