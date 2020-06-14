With 12 fatalities, COVID-19 death toll rises to 475 in West Bengal; no. of cases 11,087
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 20:44 IST
Twelve more persons died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 475 in the state, a health department bulletin said. Eleven of the 12 deaths were because of "comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental", it added.
West Bengal registered 389 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of such cases to 11,087 in the state, the bulletin said. The number of active cases is 5,552.
Of the 12 deaths, six were from Kolkata and one each was from South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, Paschim Medinipur, and Darjeeling, the bulletin said. A total of 518 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered people in the state to 5,060.
Since Saturday, 9,026 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin said.
